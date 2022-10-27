Tesla Cyberquad for Kids $1,900 ATV Recalled for Safety Violations

iPhone 14 Sales Up Slightly iOS 16.1 Lock Screen Feature Cheaper? Cable vs. Streaming Nail-Painting Robot Nest Wifi Pro Review Halloween Costume Parody Meme Blood Pressure Med Recalled SSDI Payments
Owners of the ATV should immediately stop using it, says a notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Tesla Cyberquad for kids
If you have a Tesla Cyberquad, you should stop riding it now and seek a refund.
Tesla

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, an all-terrain vehicle modeled after Tesla's Cybertruck, has been recalled for not meeting safety standards, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. Anyone who owns one of the $1,900 ATVs should stop using it immediately, the CPSC said.

Its mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure were cited as part of the reason for the recall. The CPSC also writes that the Cyberquad doesn't have a CPSC-approved ATV action plan.

"The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs," the CPSC wrote. "These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death."

There has been one report of an incident where the Cyberquad tipped over while being driven by an 8-year-old and a 36-year-old, which resulted in the adult's left shoulder sustaining bruising, the CPSC said.

Despite bearing Tesla's name, the Cyberquad for Kids was made by a Chinese company and imported by Radio Flyer, the notice on the CPSC's site says. Tesla consulted with Radio Flyer on the appearance of the Cyberquad, according to a Radio Flyer FAQ on the recall, but the Cyberquad for Kids was sold exclusively on Tesla's website. It appears to have been removed, and Radio Flyer said in its FAQ that it doesn't know if it'll be sold in the future.

"Radio Flyer has worked closely with the CPSC to issue the voluntary recall of the Cyberquad for Kids," Radio Flyer wrote online.

Radio Flyer is offering a full refund of $1,900 for the product. Consumers can get the full refund only by returning the Cyberquad for Kids and its motor control. 

Neither Radio Flyer nor Tesla immediately responded to a request for comment.

For more information and to contact Radio Flyer, head to the company's customer service notice about the recall.

