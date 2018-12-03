Roadshow

Tesla Autopilot will soon recognize police cars, fire trucks and ambulances

The emergency response vehicles will be added to the neural net soon, according to Musk.

Elon Musk has just delivered more juicy details about Tesla Autopilot.

The Tesla CEO tweeted over the weekend the company will be adding emergency response vehicles to the neural net in "coming months". These vehicles include police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

Musk was responding to a question on whether the user interface will be able to differentiate such vehicles from others on the road.

The tweets are part of a conversation with a Twitterer who asked Musk if Autopilot will be able to detect if the Tesla driver is conscious, and if not, pull over and light up the hazard lights then alert the police. The user was citing a report by ABC 13 about the arrest of a driver after he was spotted seemingly unconscious at the wheel of a moving grey Model S.

In response, Musk said he is looking into what happened.

Musk also said recently on Twitter that a major upgrade for Autopilot will be available within approximately six months that should boost Autopilot's processing capability in a big way.

