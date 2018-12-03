Tesla Autopilot will soon recognize police cars, fire trucks and ambulances

Tesla

Elon Musk has just delivered more juicy details about Tesla Autopilot.

The Tesla CEO tweeted over the weekend the company will be adding emergency response vehicles to the neural net in "coming months". These vehicles include police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

Musk was responding to a question on whether the user interface will be able to differentiate such vehicles from others on the road.

We’re adding police car, fire truck & ambulance to the Tesla neural net in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2018

The tweets are part of a conversation with a Twitterer who asked Musk if Autopilot will be able to detect if the Tesla driver is conscious, and if not, pull over and light up the hazard lights then alert the police. The user was citing a report by ABC 13 about the arrest of a driver after he was spotted seemingly unconscious at the wheel of a moving grey Model S.

In response, Musk said he is looking into what happened.

Exactly. Default Autopilot behavior, if there’s no driver input, is to slow gradually to a stop & turn on hazard lights. Tesla service then contacts the owner. Looking into what happened here. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2018

Musk also said recently on Twitter that a major upgrade for Autopilot will be available within approximately six months that should boost Autopilot's processing capability in a big way.