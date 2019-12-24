Elon Musk's holiday is gonna be #dank because Tesla shares hit $420

Enlarge Image The Joe Rogan Experience

Remember that one time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk got in all kinds of trouble over claims he'd secured a bunch of funding to take Tesla private when stock prices hit $420 per share? And then not only did it not do that, but it turns out he didn't have the funding he said he did and it was all a big weed joke?

Well, I guess it's time to roll a fat one out of today's Wall Street Journal because the Big T's stocks hit that sweet, sweet high of $420 on their own. Of course, this still doesn't mean the company's going private, and Musk was relatively restrained when chiming in on Twitter about it on Monday.

Whoa … the stock is so high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2019

This is the highest (no pun intended this time, really) that Tesla's stock has ever been valued, so what drove it to this rather lofty number? We'd bet it was a combination of things, but Cybertruck and one functional Gigafactory in China and another on the way in Germany probably didn't hurt.

Will prices continue to climb? Or will they go back to a slightly more normal (for Tesla, anyway) number? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.