Take a closer look at the insanity of the McLaren Senna

When McLaren first unveiled the Senna, "the most extreme McLaren road car yet," the discussion about its looks almost dominated the conversation. Decidedly not built to stand still and look pretty, the Senna seems to be one of the most pure expressions of form following function.

From the design of the bits that are there, to that of the bits that aren't, the Senna has a lot of people trying to figure out whether or not it's attractive. Air channels and ducts everywhere, voids and lines like we've never seen on a car before and an optional clear panel in the door for apex spotting all assimilate to create a car that is striking, to say the least.

What no one can deny though is that the numbers are monumental. At 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, all sent to the rear wheels by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, the stats are already impressive. When you factor in the diminutive 2,641 pounds kerb weight, it becomes ludicrous.

Chances are no one will be making judgements on the Senna's looks when all they can see is the blur of it driving by.

It will be some time before we actually get to drive the Senna but as a taster we were able to pour over it in a studio to really take in the design and appreciate how every single edge, curve and hole make this incredible machine live up to its name.