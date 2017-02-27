Takata lawsuit alleges 5 automakers knew of defects, kept using parts

It's been a while since we've reported on the Takata airbag scandal, but a recent report alleges that it may extend beyond Takata alone.

The parties suing Takata and five automakers -- Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and BMW -- allege that those five automakers knew about Takata's faulty airbag inflators and chose to sell vehicles equipped with those parts anyway, The Detroit News reports. The allegations are part of a status report filed Monday by lead plaintiff attorney Peter Prieo.

"[The automakers] were focused on the low price of Takata's inflators and concerned that if they stopped using [them], they might not have a sufficient supply, which would prevent them from selling vehicles and generating billions of dollars in revenue," the status report alleges.

Enlarge Image Press Herald/Getty Images

Prieo's court filing points to specific evidence of this malfeasance, as well. For example, it alleges that Ford's own expert objected to using the parts, but the automaker went ahead and did so anyway. The allegations are based in part on the automakers' own documents, the filing says.

Representatives for BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan did not immediately return a request for comment. Toyota declined to comment.

Today marks an important step in the Takata scandal in other ways, too. The auto supplier is expected to plead guilty to wire fraud in Detroit, and it will pay $1 billion in criminal penalties related to the sales of its defective airbag inflators.

The inflators in question might fail to inflate a vehicle's airbag, instead exploding in a cloud of shrapnel that can cause injury or death. The cause relates to the use of ammonium nitrate within the inflator. A lack of a moisture-absorbing substance, called a desiccant, along with an assembly that insufficiently protects against humidity can cause the parts to fail.

Thus far, tens of millions of components have been recalled, covering millions of cars in the US alone. There's a full list of affected vehicles available on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, and it's updated every time an automaker expands a recall.