T-Mobile SyncUp Drive users can now manage a whole fleet of cars

The T-Mobile SyncUp Drive brings connected-car capabilities to your older car for relatively little money. And now, it can be used to keep track of multiple vehicles simultaneously.

In a free update to the SyncUp Drive's companion app, users can now monitor up to 24 different vehicles simultaneously. Users can track vehicle locations, set up multiple geofences and receive diagnostics for each car equipped with a SyncUp Drive device.

The SyncUp Drive plugs into a car's OBDII (onboard diagnostics) port. Once it's plugged in, it gives the car a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. It also tracks vehicle use in the ways mentioned above. Basically, SyncUp Drive adds connected-car tech to vehicles that can be up to 20 years old.

Of course, the app update might not be necessary for everyone. It'll work great for large families with multiple teens to worry about, and companies could probably use a number of SyncUp Drives to give its fleet monitoring a boost.

But it's not necessarily a cheap option. Sure, you can monitor up to 24 different cars equipped with these devices, but at about $150 a pop, that's a decent chunk of change to drop. Thankfully, there is another way. Customers can get a SyncUp Drive on a two-year installment plan and get one for $48 after 24 monthly bill credits, but the offer requires a 2 gigabyte (or higher) mobile internet plan, too.

Update, 3:59 p.m. Eastern: Adjusted the SyncUp Drive's pricing information.