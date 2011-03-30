Suzuki sharpens the 2011 Kizashi Sport SLS

Josh Miller/CNET

The last time we went behind the wheel of a Suzuki, we called the 2010 Kizashi S a sheep in wolf's clothing. It was a well manufactured sedan with acceptable levels of power and nimble-enough handling, but the Kizashi simply didn't live up to the sporty promise of its aggressively styled sheet metal. This second time around, we took the wheel of Suzuki's midsized sedan with a Sport badge affixed to its rear decklid.

Taking a look at the 2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS' specs, we see that (as expected) not much has changed in just a single model year. The 425-watt Rockford Fosgate premium audio system still rivals the 185-horsepower engine as the most powerful force affixed to the Kizashi's chassis. Suzuki justifies its new Sport designation with body styling that's even more aggressive than the last outing, larger 18-inch wheels, and a suspension that's been sport tuned and lowered by 10mm. But, are mere suspension tweaks enough to make a wolf out of this sheep?

