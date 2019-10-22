Subaru STI EJ20 Final Edition is a blue-and-gold bye-bye

Subaru

Here in the States, the WRX STI sedan is powered by a 2.5-liter, turbocharged engine, known as EJ25 in Subaru-speak. In Japan, however, the STI can be had with a smaller, 2.0-liter engine, called EJ20. It's a fantastic little motor, as I found out while driving the STI S208 earlier this year. But unfortunately, it's not long for this world.

To commemorate the end of production for the 2.0-liter engine, Subaru is offering this STI EJ20 Final Edition, which debuted at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday. Only 555 will be made, all of which will be sold via lottery in Japan.

The EJ20 engine in the Final Edition is tuned to make 304 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, slightly less than the 324 hp and 319 lb-ft offered by the limited-edition S208. That power runs through a six-speed manual transmission. Final Edition models all get special, gold-painted, 19-inch BBS wheels, too -- a classic fitment for Subaru's rally car for the road.

The EJ20 Final Edition will be available for order between Oct. 24 and Nov. 11, where interested parties must place a lottery application. The Final Edition will cost ¥4,521,000, or about $42,000 at current exchange rates.

For those of us in the rest of the world, don't worry, the 2.5-liter STI will continue to be produced until its replacement arrives in a year or two.