Subaru Viziv Performance concept previews sharp new sedan

Subaru's got an attractive concept heading to the Tokyo Motor Show in October. The only trouble is, nobody's quite sure what it previews.

The Subaru Viziv Performance concept gives us a hint at... some kind of new Subaru that, thankfully, does not appear to be a crossover. The front end looks properly aggressive, with LED headlights carrying the same C shape as previous Subarus, but with a bit more of that concept-car flourish. There look to be some large air intakes just under the lights, as well.

The car's side gives us a bit less to work with. There are some properly gnarly flared fenders, and the body above the taillight appears to move upward into some kind of integrated spoiler. The side mirrors are also tiny, likely replacing mirrors with cameras, but that's just about par for the course on every concept car in 2017.

Nobody's quite sure what to make of it, though. Motor1 believes it could preview a new WRX, which would make sense, given it'll soon be time for the WRX and STI to update their appearances to resemble the newest Impreza. Automotive News, on the other hand, claims it's a preview for the new Legacy. The Legacy lacks a performance model, so a concept based on one would be odd, but at the same time, the Legacy is due for a new generation in the next two years or so, so the timing is right.

No matter what it is, we'll get a much better look at it in Tokyo in the last week of October.