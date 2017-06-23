Subaru prices fancier, prettier 2018 Legacy from $22,195

Subaru is on a midcycle refresh binge. Not only did it tweak the WRX and STI earlier this year, it delivered updates to its midsize siblings, the Outback and Legacy.

The 2018 Subaru Legacy starts at $22,195, a $200 price bump over 2017. Updates for the 2018 model include doors that lock at speed, new acoustic side glass, insulated rear wheel wells and individual tire pressure monitoring. The base Legacy 2.5i's standard equipment includes a 6.5-inch Starlink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As with every other Subaru, save for the BRZ sports car, all-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Move up to the $24,295 Legacy 2.5i Premium, and you get an 8-inch multitouch infotainment system with connected apps, heated front seats, a power front driver's seat and dual-zone automatic climate control. The optional EyeSight package adds automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control blind spot monitoring and automatic high beams. Navigation is optional, as well.

If you're feeling sprightly, the $26,345 Legacy 2.5i Sport rocks a special two-tone cloth interior, carbon-fiber interior trim, sportier exterior elements, a three-spoke steering wheel and LED foglights. This trim, too, is available with EyeSight and navigation.

At the top of the range, you've got the $29,095 Legacy 2.5i Limited. This adds a leather interior, a power moonroof, keyless entry, heated rear seats and a power front passenger seat. Blind-spot monitoring becomes standard, but the rest of the EyeSight suite is still optional, as is navigation.

All the aforementioned trims come with a 175-horspower, 2.5-liter flat-four engine and a continuously variable transmission. If you want more power, you can opt for a 256-horsepower, 3.6-liter flat-six. Steering-responsive LED headlights are added to the mix. Available only in the Limited trim, a Legacy 3.6R Limited will run you $31,945. All 2018 Legacy variants go on sale this summer.