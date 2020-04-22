Subaru fuel pump recall hits popular Outback, Ascent SUVs

Enlarge Image Subaru

Four Subaru models are included in a new recall for faulty fuel pumps that could cause the engine to stall. The Japanese automaker said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week that the 2019 Outback, Ascent, Impreza and Legacy are all included in the latest recall.

A total of 188,207 vehicles may house a failing low-pressure fuel pump, due to a manufacturing error. Cracks could develop and the pump could deform. If it checks out, the vehicle might stall and the driver might be unable to restart the car. Any time there's a sudden engine stall, there's an increased risk of a crash.

Those experiencing the issue may notice the engine running in a rough manner or a check engine light on.

The fix means owners are in for brand-new fuel pumps. Subaru said it will notify owners of the vehicles included in the recall and instruct them to take the car to a dealership's service center. There, a technician will install a new fuel pump with a higher density. The company expects notices to start mailing out on June 5.