Snag an Eco-Friendly Ride With Discounts of Over $300 on Lectric E-Bikes for Presidents Day

More and more people are zooming around the city or campus with an e-bike these days. These nifty rideables are convenient, eco-friendly and faster than walking or waiting on public transit.

Right now you can score an e-bike from Lectric eBikes for just $999. That's a $306 savings on the usual price. Plus, the company is sweetening the deal by throwing in a Comfort and Go Pack that includes a bike lock, phone mount, headlight, giant seat and suspension seat post worth $300 in value absolutely free with your purchase of an XP 3.0 bike during its Presidents Day sale. This deal is available now through Feb. 19 while supplies last.

These e-bikes each have five levels of pedal assist and a throttle, as well as a 500-watt motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery that can reach distances of up to 45 miles per charge. However, you can upgrade to a long-range battery for $180 more, which will increase that distance to up to 65 miles per charge.

It also comes with an LCD display, along with 20-inch by 3-inch durable fat tires and 180mm hydraulic disc brakes for safe stopping, rain or shine. Plus, the bike is lightweight at just 64 pounds and the frame and handlebars are foldable for easy storage. There's also an integrated rear rack that can hold up to 150 pounds of cargo. You can pick from a traditional or step-thru design for the same price.

