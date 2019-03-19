Show Us Yours: Submit photos of your weekend ride

Manuel Flores/CNET

Welcome to Roadshow's first Show Us Yours, the weekend ride edition. We've been featuring our readers' home theaters on CNET for years (click here to check out some of our Show Us Yours showcases), and now, we're shifting gears and bringing it over to Roadshow.

While there are limitless types of cars we can showcase in this series (ranging from muscle cars to lowered or lifted cars to Hot Wheels collections), we're kicking it off by putting together a gallery consisting of your weekend rides.

Brian Cooley/Roadshow

So what exactly is a "weekend ride?" It's not your daily driver, but a car that you only drive on special occasions or take out for a spin on weekends. Send us pictures of your project car, your fun car, your motorcycle or even your track-prepped weekend racer.

If you have a special weekend car, take a photo (or four), fill out the form below and send 'em our way. (As an example, check out one of Brian Cooley's weekend rides on the right.) Once we've gathered a fair amount of photos, we'll build a gallery for everyone to see. We look forward to receiving your pictures!

Here are some tips for submission:

The photos: At least one photo of your weekend driver -- and if it includes yourself in it, even better. Images need to be in horizontal (landscape) format, and each photo should not exceed 3MB in size. The higher the resolution, the better. You can submit up to four images.

At least one photo of your weekend driver -- and if it includes yourself in it, even better. Images need to be in horizontal (landscape) format, and each photo should not exceed 3MB in size. The higher the resolution, the better. You can submit up to four images. Captions: For each photo you submit, write a few sentences about your ride and let us know what makes it special. Don't forget to tell us the year, make and model of your car.