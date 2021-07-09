Shelby Ford F-150 roars in with 775 hp and off-road enhancements

Enlarge Image Shelby

Make way for another super pickup: the 2021 Shelby Ford F-150. Shelby American on Thursday revealed the new truck, which will rock the streets and trails with up to 775 horsepower and some upgraded gear for the unbeaten path. Essentially, this is Shelby throwing its tuning prowess at the latest iteration of the standard Ford F-150. That's not a bad thing.

The core of the new F-150 remains, with a more premium interior and added technology, such as the ability for over-the-air updates. However, Shelby's minds provide an optional supercharger kit to boost the 395-horsepower V8 engine to 775 hp, should buyers desire. Let's face it, if you're looking at a Shelby, you more than likely want the supercharger kit.

A unique Shelby F-150 lifted suspension kit ensures that whopping amount of power makes its way to the pavement, or dirt, with ease. Specifically, the truck includes Raptor-style Fox shocks with internal bypass technology and adjustable speed control. Owners can tune the suspension for primary duties on the road, rock crawling or good ol' fashion off-roading.

Shelby graphics inside and out, two-tone leather seats and official Shelby serial numbers all come with the package, too. A Shelby grille, hood and iconic stripes help the truck stand out even more and look the part of a muscle truck.

Those who need to put one in their garage can buy a Shelby F-150 through select Ford and Tuscany dealers. Prices for the pickup start at $107,080 before other fees.