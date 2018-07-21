Sergio Marchionne, CEO of FCA and Ferrari, exits suddenly amid health issues

Sergio Marchionne, the outspoken CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari and CNH Industrial, is reportedly giving up his leadership roles and has left his companies after "serious complications from surgery." According to Reuters, the change will be permanent.

FCA previously confirmed that Marchionne had undergone shoulder surgery earlier in July. It's unclear whether this development is related to the surgery.

Marchionne, 66, is credited with brokering the deal between Fiat and Chrysler in 2009, guiding the latter through bankruptcy. he was expected to give up his role as chairman of FCA in April 2019.

Enlarge Image Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

The boards of all three automakers are reportedly convening in emergency sessions on Saturday, potentially to appoint new leadership. Successors may be named as early as Saturday.

Several FCA spokespeople reached for comment by Roadshow declined to comment on Marchionne's status or health but confirmed that an official statement would be coming soon.

This story is developing…