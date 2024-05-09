Save Up to $800 at HeyBike's Mother's Day Sale
HeyBike is offering huge Mother's Day discounts on its e-bikes, and you can save even more using CNET's exclusive coupon.
E-bikes are a popular way to enjoy fresh air while zipping from point A to point B. Some people use them to commute or run errands, making e-bikes a versatile mode of transportation that can keep more cars off the road. If you've been looking for an e-bike, now might be a fine time to score one. HeyBike is offering discounts of up to $700 on its e-bikes as part of its Mother's Day sale. Not only that, but CNET readers can get an additional $100 off using our exclusive code CNET100. Keep in mind that to use this promo code, you'll need to make a minimum purchase of $900.
HeyBike has multiple e-bikes to choose from, such as the Mars 2.0 in both 750-watt and 1,000-watt versions. These can go as fast as 32 mph, handle suburban roads and be used for off-roading in certain conditions. You can use one in your neighborhood or in your local park. Love road trips and more-remote nature? The Mars 2.0 is foldable and easy to transport. It's got wheels that are 20 inches in diameter and 4 inches wide, which means you have reliable traction so you can ride with confidence. You now snag a Mars 2.0, 750-watt e-bike for only $900 using the $100 off coupon (it usually goes for $1,500).
Here are a few more deals you can bag if you're wanting to peruse HeyBike's offerings. Be sure to use the coupon code at checkout to get the full savings.
- Mars 2.0, 1,000 watt: $1,000 (save $700)
- Horizon: $1,400 (save $600)
- Ranger S foldable e-bike: $1,200 (save $300)
- Tyson offroading e-bike $1,400 (save $300)
- Cityrun 1,000-watt commuting e-bike: $1,000 (save $600)
- Explore: $1,100 (save $800, and it's the bike's lowest price)
- Brawn offroading e-bike: $1,400 (save $400)
- Ranger 1,000 watt: $900 (save $500)
This sale is available for only a limited time, so act fast if you've been looking for a HeyBike e-bike. If you still want to shop around, here are some e-bike reviews we think will help you narrow down your options.