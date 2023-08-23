Save Up to 49% on Segway E-Scooters That Are Perfect for Zipping Around Town

It can be tough to get around when you live in a city. Cars are expensive and parking can be a serious headache, while biking can leave you sweaty and exhausted -- especially with these scorching summer temperatures. If you're looking for a convenient alternative, you might want to consider an e-scooter. And right now, you can snag one at a serious discount. Amazon is currently offering up to 49% off Segway e-scooters, with prices starting at just $180. There's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's quite a range of e-scooters to choose from at this sale. The absolute most affordable option is the Zing E8, which is designed for kids up to 14 years old, and is on sale for just $180 right now, $90 off the usual price. For adults, the most affordable option is the Ninebot E22, which you can snag for $250 right now, saving you $150. It's got a 300-watt motor which tops out at around 12 mph, and a range of around 13 miles on a single charge. Or, for $299, you could upgrade to the Ninebot KickScooter ES2. It's the best value you'll find at this sale at 49% off its usual price, and boasts a 15 mph top speed and a 15-mile range, as well as dual suspension system for smooth rides. You can also double its range with this spare external battery, which you can grab for $182 right now, $48 off the usual price.

There's a few other models on sale, including the high-end Ninebot P100S and even a Segway GoKart. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best e-scooter deals for even more bargains.