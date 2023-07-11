Prime Day 2023 Deals on Electric Scooters: Take a Ride

Summer is here; what better way to get around than on an electric scooter? You can take in the sights and get some fresh air; they're easy to store; and riding one is environmentally friendly.

Here are some Prime Day deals on several popular micro-mobility brands.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET InMotion V11 EUC Normally $2,199. Save 23% The inMotion V11 is one of the few EUCs (electric unicycles) on the market with an air suspension. It's powered by a 2,200-watt motor and capable of a top speed of 35 mph. $1,699 at Amazon

Read CNET's full InMotion V11 review here.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET InMotion S1 electric scooter Normally 1,199. Save 42% The InMotion S1 is a 500-watt last-mile scooter with a top speed of just under 19 mph. The scooter has front and rear suspension, which does add some weight, with the scooter coming in at 53 pounds. But it can support a 300-pound payload, which is great for taller/heavier riders. $699 at Amazon

For more on e-scooters, check out CNET's rundown of the best electric scooters for 2023.

Electric scooter FAQ

How fast do electric scooters go?

Most models are what we'd call last-mile scooters -- they're for short trips and rarely have suspension. They have a smaller deck and wheels and can go from 15 to 25 mph, depending on the model. Some larger scooters have bigger wheels, bigger batteries and shocks, and can go more than 40 mph.

Do I need a driver's license to ride an electric scooter?

No, but note that this applies to electric scooters, not mopeds. The rule is that if it has a VIN, it has to be registered and you need a driver's license (depending on what state you live in). Electric scooters can be used on bike paths but can't exceed local speed limits. For example, in New York that's 15 mph.

What's a last-mile scooter?

It's an electric scooter designed for short-distance transportation, typically covering the "last mile" of a person's journey. This refers to the final leg of a trip, such as commuting from a train station to an office or navigating through crowded urban areas. Last-mile scooters are lightweight, portable and often foldable, allowing users to easily carry them when they aren't in use. They're popular for their convenience, eco-friendliness and ability to navigate congested city streets quickly.

Why should I buy an electric scooter over an e-bike?

Scooters are easier to store and easier to bring on a bus or train. Last-mile scooters tend to weigh around 26 to 40 pounds, and with the collapsible handle, they're much easier to tote around. For example, in Manhattan, many establishments will let you bring a scooter inside, whereas no bicycles are allowed.