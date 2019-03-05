Ruf GT takes the 911 GTS up to 515 hp at the Geneva Motor Show

Enlarge Image Ruf Automobile

Germany's Ruf Automobile has once again built a higher-performing version of a Porsche model. Revealed Tuesday at the Geneva Motor Show as Ruf celebrates its 80th anniversary, the new Ruf GT is based upon the outgoing, 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GTS.

The heart of the Ruf GT is a modified twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six rated for 515 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque, with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. The car weighs in at just under 3,200 pounds and will rocket to 62 miles per hour in a claimed 3.4 seconds. New Ruf-designed bodywork includes a duck tail spoiler, diffuser and a splitter, all of which are said to keep the car stable at its claimed top speed of 199 mph. Other visual tweaks include black Ruf-branded wheels and red-painted calipers.

Those are all healthy performance upgrades, given that the production GTS is rated for 450 hp and 405 lb-ft, needs 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph with the dual-clutch transmission and has a top speed of 192 mph. Of course, with the new 992-generation Porsche 911 out now, we're eager to see how much power that eventual GTS model will offer.

Ruf also is using the Geneva show to deliver the first production version of the CTR Anniversary to a customer. The car was first shown at the 2017 Geneva show and pays homage to the original Ruf CTR, with a bespoke carbon-fiber chassis and a beefy 710 hp.

"These two cars represent years of development, thousands of man hours and a lifetime of passion and enthusiasm," Estonia Ruf, the company's marketing director, said in a statement. "As we continue celebrating our 80th anniversary in 2019 these cars will be the centerpiece, each one embodying what makes a Ruf so special."