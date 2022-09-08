Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Cars

Razor EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter: Convenience Meets Utility

This ain't your kids' Razor scooter.

Joseph Kaminski headshot
Joseph Kaminski
2 min read
Razor EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter
Razor

Razor's latest electric scooter looks like an electric bike at first glance. Until you realize there are no pedals. The EcoSmart Cargo scooter can support two riders and a total weight of 300 pounds and is designed to be used seated and operated by a twist-grip throttle. 

The padded front seat is adjustable and equipped with a quick release. The passenger seat has a storage compartment underneath it, but if that's not enough space, it is removable and can be swapped out for a basket. There are foldable foot pegs by the scooter's rear wheel for passengers.

Razor EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter
Razor

The scooter is powered by a 48-volt battery and a 1,000-watt chain-driven motor that can hit a top speed of just under 20 mph. There are five-speed levels to choose from. The scooter is predictably heavy, weighing 75 pounds and runs an estimated 50 minutes or just under 17 miles on a full charge. 

The main deck of the scooter is a combination of plastic and bamboo inlay. The frame and fork are steel, and the scooter rolls on spoked 16-inch extra wide pneumatic tires. A single rear disc brake is what brings the EcoSmart to a stop. Front and rear lights also make the scooter more visible in low-light situations. 

Razor EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter
Razor

Razor recommends the EcoSmart for riders 18 years and older. It appears to be a great scooter for running errands or dropping the young one off at school. I'm sure I will start seeing many of these soon. The Razor EcoSmart Cargo is $1,100 and will be available from Razor's site (converts to £960, AU$1,640).

Find the right car for you
View Local Inventory