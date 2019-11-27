2015-2018 Ram ProMaster vans are being recalled for cooling fan issues

Ram

Ram's ProMaster van is a perfectly competent vehicle for tradespeople and small business owners who need something reasonably priced that they can use to haul all their gear around, and is a strong contender for being the biggest, whitest box on wheels in any neighborhood. Still, things aren't all rosy in Rochester Hills.

See, FCA and NHTSA have issued a recall for 2015-2018 Ram ProMaster vans with either the 3.0-liter diesel or 3.6-liter gasoline engine and air conditioning over concerns that the engine's electric cooling fan could have an issue in which its motor can seize, increasing the risk of a vehicle fire.

Now, the fine folks from FCA are still hard at work on a fix for this, but we would guess it has something to do with replacing the fan motors, or more likely, the whole fan unit. The company hasn't yet started sending out notifications to owners of affected vehicles but expects to start doing so on or around Jan. 4.

FCA plans to send out a second batch of notifications when it figures out how to lick the problem, figuratively speaking.