Ram 1500 Black Edition, Heavy Duty Night Edition are all about the dark details

Ram

Ram, never one to skip out on the party that is the Texas State Fair, had a few new pickup trucks to unveil on Thursday. They're nothing groundbreaking, but considering black accents are popular right now, they're sure to get a lot of love.

The 2020 Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition and the Ram Heavy Duty Night Editions brought their deep-dark looks to the fairgrounds with plenty of chrome elements swapped for, as the names suggest, black ones. For the light-duty side of things, the 1500 Limited Black Edition receives a laundry list of black elements. Elements finished in black include the grille with Ram lettering, badges, exhaust tips and the headlights.

Ram

Aside from all the black features, each Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition includes a sport performance hood, tonneau cover and massive 22-inch black wheels. Obviously, since this is the Limited trim, things are quite premium inside, but there aren't any specific changes to this special edition.

Moving right along to the Ram HD, the Night Edition will be available for both Laramie and Big Horn models. Each get a monochromatic look with a black grille surround, black badges and even 20-inch black wheels. Notably, for those who opted for the dually life, the trucks will sport black 17-inch wheels. Both the head and taillights also get dark bezels, too.

The 2020 Ram HD Night Edition starts at $37,995 before destination. It's unclear if destination charges will increase for 2020, but right now, 2019 models carry a $1,695 destination fee, so buyers will be looking at $39,690 for a Night Edition pickup before options. Speaking of which, two-wheel drive and 4x4 models will be offered with the Night Edition. Both the 6.4-liter V8 and 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six will be available.

As for the 2020 Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition, those wowed by the black-out looks will be looking at an MSRP of $53,690 before destination. With a destination charge, the price creeps to $41,385. The special edition looks can be bundled with two-wheel and 4x4 models, 3.0-liter diesel V6, 3.6-liter V6 mild-hybrid or the 5.7-liter V8. The light-duty pickups will reach dealers by the end of this month, while the Ram HD Night Editions will go on sale by the end of this year.