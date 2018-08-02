1.1 million Ram trucks recalled for unlatching tailgates

Ram

If you're driving a 2015-2017 Ram 1500, 2500 or 3500 pickup truck, make sure any precious cargo is carefully secured in the bed. That's because Ram is recalling 1.1 million of those trucks over concerns the tailgate could unexpectedly open.

The problem is due to the power-locking functionality of the tailgate on certain Ram trucks. A small piece inside the latch mechanism can break, allowing a component to move too far and pull on the unlocking arms, thus unlatching the tailgate. The recall involves modifying the latch to limit how far the actuator components can move. Ram plans to notify customers and dealers about the recall on Sept. 14. Until then, the automaker advises customers to tie-down or otherwise secure any cargo.

The recall doesn't affect every single 2015-2017 Ram truck. It's only applicable to models with power-locking, rather than manual, tailgates. And it also excludes trucks with an eight-foot bed. Still, 1.1 million is far from an insignificant number of vehicles.

Ram parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles began investigating the problem in May after receiving customer complaints about tailgates opening. Eventually, the investigation revealed more than 5,000 instances of warranty or repair claims over the tailgate problem. Fortunately, FCA says there are no reports of accidents or injuries that were caused by the tailgate opening.

In addition to the 1.1 million trucks in the US, the recall is expected to cover about 260,000 trucks in Canada, 19,000 in Mexico and another 25,000 outside North America.