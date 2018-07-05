Q by Aston Martin puts the bespoke touch on the DB11

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Aston Martin will add two limited-edition models to its stable, part of the Q by Aston Martin bespoke customization service. The new DB11 will get the full commission treatment, resulting in two Astons that are like no others.

The first bespoke DB11 Volante model is produced in partnership with the Henley Royal Regatta. That's a fancy-pants boat race for those of us on this side of the pond.

Don't look for any technical upgrades; this is purely an aesthetic endeavor. The DB11 gets a Red Oxide interior, gloss black wheels, smoked taillights and a few bits of carbon fiber smattered about. There is, of course, a carbon-fiber nameplate decorated with two crossed oars and the moniker "Q by Aston Martin", so your friends will know this isn't just any DB11 Volante.

The Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante is a one-off model and if your love for regatta rolls deep, it can be purchased for £199,995, or about $264,000 at current exchange rates.

Also available for purchase is the DB11 Classic Driver Edition. Named for the car collector website for the well-heeled, the Classic Driver Edition will be available as V8-powered coupe or convertible models.

Taking a cue from the website's design, the Classic Driver exterior is a bespoke dark gray paint, dubbed Classic Driver Gray, that reflects a touch of green in the sunlight. The green continues on the inside with an Eifel Green Caithness leather interior and Parliament Green stitching on the Classic Driver logo'd headrests. Volante models will also get a Westminster Green cloth soft top.

You can snag one of 20 Classic Driver Editions for a cool $274,010. Here's hoping we'll get our own Roadshow special edition soon.