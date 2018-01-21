PPG design head talks about the future of paint at Detroit Auto Show

Now Playing: Watch this: Here's what's going to be hot in automotive paint and...

The popularity of paint colors changes all the time. Jane Harrington, head of PPG's design group, stopped by the Roadshow booth at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show to tell us what's going to be hot in 2018.

Based on the prevalence of oranges and reds, copper tones are going to be the ones to watch for this year. Add in the growing popularity of tinted clear coats that makes these already-bright hues appear even deeper and more rich-looking. Blues are also growing in popularity with Ford and Subaru taking the crown for most pleasing blue hues.

Jane and Roadshow Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens also talk about PPG's research into the world of high reflectivity paints for autonomous vehicles. She explains that there is some concern that lidar may not be able to accurately read dark paint colors because of the way they absorb light and PPG hopes to combat that. PPG is also working on coatings for the lenses of autonomous vehicle cameras that will work to prevent dirt and bugs from sticking to the lenses, thus reducing their effectiveness.

The future is looking pretty shiny over at PPG, but Jane and Tim cover a bunch more ground, so check out their conversation in its entirety.