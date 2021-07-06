Porsche recalls 10,373 Taycan and Cross Turismo models over power loss

Enlarge Image Jonathan Harper/Roadshow

Porsche's Taycan is arguably the best-driving and best-built EV on the market right now. We love the Taycan, and it regularly tops our lists of favorite electric vehicles. Unfortunately, it's still an extremely new model in the grand scheme of things, and teething issues do occur.

One such issue -- and it's kind of a serious one -- involves the Taycan losing all motive power at random. This is caused by the vehicle's self-monitoring software, which can sense a serious fault that isn't there and shut things down, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

The fix for this issue is relatively simple and involves reprogramming the Taycan's power electronics and motor control unit. Porsche will perform this work free of charge for owners of affected 2020 and 2021 Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S, Taycan 4S, 2021 Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo models.

Porsche's recall encompasses 10,373 vehicles, and owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive a notice from Porsche on or around Aug. 27. If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Porsche's customer service department at 1-800-767-7243 and reference Recall code AMB5.