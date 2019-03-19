Porsche restarts GT2 RS production to replace four cars lost on sunken ship

Enlarge Image Porsche

Usually, when an automaker restarts production of a car, it's to give a few more lucky buyers the opportunity to pick one up. In Porsche's case, it's to replace cars that are at the bottom of the sea.

In a weird turn of events, Porsche has restarted production of the GT2 RS, a 700-horsepower RWD rocket with a Porsche badge slapped on it. Production originally ended in February, but now the automaker will manufacture another four cars for a reason you don't hear about very often.

The reason is called the Grande America. This cargo ship caught fire on its way from Germany to Brazil, where the cars in question were to be delivered to four very lucky owners. The ship sank, sending these carbon-fiber supercars to the bottom of the sea. According to Road & Track, those cars are located 140 nautical miles southwest of Brest, France, and are located some 15,000 feet below sea level. Sadly, it doesn't sound like you can free-dive your way to a new GT2 RS.

"In a special decision and to uphold its commitment to its valued Brazilian customers, Porsche has ensured that those units will be reproduced in the order in which they were originally confirmed," a Porsche spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement confirming the restart of production. In total, 37 new Porsches were lost to Poseidon, who sounds like an avid Porschephile.

In addition to the Porsches lost, Carscoops reports that Audi Brazil lost "a number" of vehicles, including hot-to-trot RS4 and RS5 variants. The GT2 RS was easily the most expensive car of the bunch, though, commanding $294,250 in the US -- not counting the optional Weissach package, which sheds 40 pounds and adds $31,000 to the window sticker. According to Carscoops, the line will fire back up in April, with deliveries expected in June.

(Hat tip to Road & Track!)