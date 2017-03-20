Porsche Mission E will be a sub-Panamera with pie-in-the-sky recharge time

Porsche is still full steam ahead in its intent to bring its gorgeous Mission E concept to life, and now, we have a better idea of what to expect of the electric car.

Speaking to Autocar after the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche chairman Oliver Blume gave out some new details regarding the eventual production version of the Mission E. It'll slot beneath the Panamera in Porsche's range, although that doesn't necessarily mean its price will be lower.

When it comes to the goods under the hood, the all-electric Mission E should have a range of around 311 miles, although that's likely on the European circuit, so expect smaller numbers by US testing standards.

Blume also told Autocar that the Mission E would carry a 15-minute charge time, which is the same thing that Porsche said to us at Geneva, as well.. That's certainly a lofty goal, and impossible under the current charging infrastructure, where the fastest chargers still need about an hour to provide about 80 percent charge. It's possible that the Mission E may contain the hardware necessary for 350- or 500-kW chargers, but it would take time for the infrastructure itself to catch up. Right now, the US has just one 150-kW charger, and it's for research purposes only.

Blume says Porsche will offer different power outputs for the Mission E. This could, theoretically, help contain costs for the base model, since outright power isn't on everybody's wish list. The concept packs around 590 horsepower.

Power output might become a paid upgrade, too. Autocar claims Porsche is investigating over-the-air update capabilities for the Mission E. Not only would it be possible to send software updates without requiring a dealership visit, owners could potentially pay more money later on to access additional power. Tesla did something similar, but with battery capacity, offering 75-kWh batteries under the "Model S 70" designation, with the ability to unlock that extra range, however small, for a fee.

That's not all! Blume also told Autocar that the Mission E will be capable of SAE Level 4 autonomy, wherein the car controls itself and monitors the environment on its own, but certain modes still allow for human control. Blume admitted that its owners still want to drive, and thus its autonomous systems will be focused on reducing tedium, such as navigating traffic jams.

Porsche's production Mission E -- which will probably carry a different name -- should show its face some time in 2019.

