With more than 6,100 reservations for the Taycan in the United States alone, Porsche's first foray into the battery electric vehicle segment seems like it's off to a respectable start considering initial plans calling for the production of 20,000 to 25,000 units per year. Not bad for a 600-plus-horsepower EV that won't being reaching consumer driveways for roughly another year with a new flexible production line still needing to be completed and all. However, that hasn't stopped a Porsche official from confirming another BEV in the pipeline.
During a roundtable discussion at a Taycan background event in Weissach, Germany last week, Porsche finance head Lutz Meschke promised that an all-electric "big SUV" will arrive in 2022 at the latest. A larger Porsche electric SUV would finally give the Tesla Model X some competition.
As for additional vehicles to bolster Porsche's EV portfolio, Meschke said another Taycan variant based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept is a possibly. An electric sports car will also be under consideration, likely based on the 718 Boxster or 718 Cayman.
A fully electric 911 was ruled out, but Meschke believes a hybrid version is in the cards for the next 992 generation car. The all-new 911 is expected to debut at the LA Auto Show later this year.
Discuss: Porsche to launch an electric SUV by 2022
