Porsche to launch an electric SUV by 2022

With more than 6,100 reservations for the Taycan in the United States alone, Porsche's first foray into the battery electric vehicle segment seems like it's off to a respectable start considering initial plans calling for the production of 20,000 to 25,000 units per year. Not bad for a 600-plus-horsepower EV that won't being reaching consumer driveways for roughly another year with a new flexible production line still needing to be completed and all. However, that hasn't stopped a Porsche official from confirming another BEV in the pipeline.

During a roundtable discussion at a Taycan background event in Weissach, Germany last week, Porsche finance head Lutz Meschke promised that an all-electric "big SUV" will arrive in 2022 at the latest. A larger Porsche electric SUV would finally give the Tesla Model X some competition.

As for additional vehicles to bolster Porsche's EV portfolio, Meschke said another Taycan variant based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept is a possibly. An electric sports car will also be under consideration, likely based on the 718 Boxster or 718 Cayman.

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A fully electric 911 was ruled out, but Meschke believes a hybrid version is in the cards for the next 992 generation car. The all-new 911 is expected to debut at the LA Auto Show later this year.