Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Debut on Aug. 17

The Porsche 911 GT3 is an incredibly capable machine, and it's hard to imagine needing a sharper track car. But Porsche wouldn't be Porsche without constantly one-upping itself, and on Aug. 17, the company will debut an even more hardcore 911: the GT3 RS.

Like past models, the GT3 RS will pretty much be as close to a road-legal race car as you can get. In the teaser image above, you can see the large air vents in the hood and wider fender flares that all help with aerodynamics, and we're sure the big swan-neck wing has some adjustable tricks for increased downforce, too.

"We focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS," Andreas Preuninger, GT model line director, said Tuesday in a statement. Preuninger certainly knows how to hone sports cars for greatness, having had a hand in the development of some of Porsche's best coupes.

Because aero and suspension enhancements will be the big focus, we don't expect to see many tweaks to the GT3's 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-6 engine. The seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission should carry over, as well.

Porsche will reveal the new 911 GT3 RS online at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, Aug. 17. We'll definitely be watching.