Porsche 718 Boxster T, Cayman T bundle only the best driver options

Today's latest Porsche driving machines are brought to you by the letter "T." That's the surname for the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman variants and they're focused on delivering the best driving experience.

Porsche said on Tuesday that the 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T will reach the US with typically optional equipment bundled together to create pure forms for their sports cars. Outfitted with the company's PASM sport suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential and Porsche's torque-vectoring system, it's easy to see why the 718 Boxster and Cayman T models ought to be the driver's delight of the 718 family. Specifically, the models' typically optional sport suspension boasts retuned adaptive dampers and drops the car just shy of an inch.

Filling out each corner of the T models are 20-inch wheels from the 911 Carrera S, which don a special titanium gray color. A similar gray hue extends to the mirror covers, side lettering and rear badges.

When it comes time to make either the 718 Boxster T or 718 Cayman T your day's dance partner, Porsche's Sport Chrono package is also standard. Optional on cars equipped with the PDK dual-clutch transmission, it unlocks three additional functions, chief among them being launch control. For those who go with the stick-shift gearbox, a short-throw shifter is standard for better rowing action and the shift pattern atop the knob sports a red color.

Despite all the extra go-fast options, power remains the same. Like any other 718 Boxster or Cayman, a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four engine makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. That's not really a dig at either car, though. With the PDK transmission, both with go from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds when using launch control. Meanwhile, the soundtrack comes courtesy of a standard sport exhaust system.

Inside, the company has raced things up a bit more, as well. Standard sport seats feature beefier bolsters and Porsche's full bucket seats, typically reserved for 718 GTS, GT4 and Spyder models, are optional. Door-opening loops also replace standard door handles to reinforce the racier vibe.

The joys of driving won't come at too much of a cost. Both models keep things relatively affordable -- at least by Porsche standards -- with a $67,750 starting price for the 718 Cayman T and $69,535 price tag for the 718 Boxster T. Both models land in the US next summer, but buyers can place orders today.