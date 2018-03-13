After spinning off into its own brand, Volvo's Polestar is set to rock the market with a 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid super coupe. And now, you can throw down some cash to ensure your spot in line.

Polestar has established a preorder process for its upcoming Polestar 1 performance hybrid. The deposit will set you back $2,500 (or 2,500 euros, or 20,000 Chinese yuan). It's fully refundable, just in case you get cold feet between now and when deliveries are expected to begin in 2019.

Preorders are available in 18 different countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Enlarge Image Polestar

The Polestar 1 is going to make one hell of a splash. With a pair of electric motors joined to a 2.0-liter gas engine, net output is around 600 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. It'll reach a claimed 93 miles on a single charge, which would make it the longest-range PHEV by a country mile.

The cost is expected to hover around the $150,000 mark, so while it might look like a Volvo, it's definitely not priced like one. It will reportedly be available through a Care by Volvo-style subscription program, as well, where fuel is the only major cost that isn't covered.

The Polestar 1 is just the first part of Polestar's planned product offensive, which includes an electric sedan (Polestar 2) and an electric SUV (Polestar 3) in the years to come. In fact, all future Polestars will be completely electric -- Polestar 1 will be the only plug-in hybrid.