Unveiled in October, we've known that it'll be quite a wait for the new Polestar 1. The 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid supercoupe from Volvo's newly spun-off Polestar performance car division isn't due until mid-2019, but we now know where you'll be able to order one.

The Polestar 1's initial launch markets will include the USA, China, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands. These are the countries where the company plans to open Polestar Spaces, "an environment where customers can physically interact with the brand." Curiously, Sweden, Volvo's home country, is not listed among the first markets for the 2+2 grand tourer.

While Polestar Spaces sound suspiciously like dealerships, the company's much-hyped plan to offer the coupe via subscription suggests that such locations could be more like a showroom and less like a purchase point. However, as Roadshow confirmed with Polestar chief operating officer, Jonathan Goodman, the car is likely to be available for purchase outright, too. (If you're interested, a starting price of around $150,000 has been mooted.)

Polestar expects a majority of customers to opt for its subscription model, an all-inclusive plan that includes vehicle pickup and delivery, insurance and "various on-demand benefits" which are likely to include telematics-based concierge services. Unsurprisingly, the subscription plan sounds very similar to that of the Care by Volvo plan announced in late November. That program will start with Volvo's new 2019 XC40 compact crossover SUV at a rate of $600 a month.

The Polestar 1 is not yet available for order, but the company has been accepting "expressions of interest" online since the car's October unveiling. Only 500 units are expected to be built per year.