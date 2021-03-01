Polaris is teaming up with Zero on an electric Ranger UTV

Polaris

Electric motorcycles are cool. Side-by-sides (aka UTVs) are also cool. What would happen if you took those two things and tossed them in a metaphorical blender? Well, Polaris wanted to find out, so as part of its "rEV'd Up" partnership with Zero, it's working on electrifying its full-size Ranger side by side, with plans to debut the model in December, according to an announcement Monday.

The full-size Ranger UTV is a more work-oriented machine meant to haul things around a farm or remote job site. An electric drivetrain, then, makes a lot of sense for the Ranger because all that buttery-smooth torque should make pulling things and hauling folks around very easy.

Currently, the Ranger is available in several body and seating configurations and with either a 999-cc, 61-horsepower engine, or a 567-cc, 44-hp engine. The smaller two-seat Ranger model is already available as an EV with a 30-horsepower, 48-volt electric motor. It's safe to assume, based on Zero's two-wheeled electric models, that Polaris will be targeting something a little spicier with the full-size electric Ranger.

Currently, we don't know much else, and Polaris is keeping things close, but the company said it expects to have the full-size electric Ranger in dealers early in 2022.