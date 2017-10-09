Peugeot Vision Gran Turismo concept is crazy, angular

With just about a week until the debut of Gran Turismo Sport for the PlayStation 4, it's once again time for automakers to roll out crazy concepts that players can pilot in-game. The latest is from Peugeot, and it's pretty gnarly.

The Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Vision Gran Turismo is a long name attached to an even longer car. Peugeot only showed off the rear end, which extends furlongs beyond the rear axle. The whole thing is low and wide, with what appears to be barely any space for the driver to actually see out of it.

And the driver will need all the sight he or she can muster, because this concept can move (on paper). Its gas engine puts out 572 horsepower, with another 168 horsepower coming from its hybrid-electric system. With a curb weight of just 1,819 pounds, it'll rocket -- theoretically, mind you -- to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds.

Under the car's carbon fiber structure, it uses carbon ceramic brakes hooked up to a dual-circuit hydraulic braking system. Four-corner independent suspension will adjust the vehicle's ride height based on speed, and the wheels are forged from lightweight magnesium. There's no weird turbine or anything here -- it's just a very fast gas-electric hybrid.

Gran Turismo Sport comes to PS4 on Oct. 17, but eager players can get a taste ahead of time thanks to a limited demo that starts on Oct. 9 and runs for four days. Your progress will carry over to the game, so consider it a bit of a head start.