Cars are getting bigger. Every model of car is bulkier than it used to be, and we're buying bulkier models of cars (read: trucks, SUVs and crossovers). That's all fine, except cars spend 95 percent of their time on this Earth parked.

Parking spots have long been going the opposite way of cars: getting smaller. Been to the mall lately? Remember driving past all those "compact" spots that seem sized for something other than what you drive?

Average parking spots in the U.S. are 7.5 to 8 feet wide, down from 9 to 10 feet a few decades ago when we drove supposed "land yachts." Here's the problem: We're driving land yachts again. A 2017 Range Rover is 78 inches wide, just 0.6 inches narrower than the 1965 Lincoln Continental that a well-heeled person might have driven in a previous life.

Parking space dimensions are typically governed by local codes, but that may only apply to spaces on public lots and streets. Mall and garage owners can often cram as many spots into a given paved space as a straight face will allow them and let you worry about the dings and keyings.

You have a few ways to fight back: