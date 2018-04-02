Pagani recalls every Huayra BC hypercar for battery software bugs

No matter how much money you spend on a car, there's a small chance the automaker might have to recall it, like what's happening with Pagani.

Pagani has issued a recall for 16 examples of the Huayra BC hypercar. This batch of vehicles encompasses the entire US-spec production run between Oct. 18, 2016 and Aug. 1, 2017. It includes both coupe and convertible variants, as well. To bring the recall's scope into context, Pagani only built 20 coupes in total.

Enlarge Image Pagani

The issue stems from the battery's management software. A bug within the software may cause the battery to not provide enough power to the vehicle, which presents a safety hazard. Pagani does not know of any injuries or collisions related to the defect. The bug was found during standard vehicle testing, and it confirmed the bug with the help of the battery's manufacturer.

Replacing the battery with one that doesn't contain the bug is all it takes to remedy the issue, which Pagani will take care of... eventually. It has not yet provided a timetable for the fix, nor did it say when it would begin notifying owners. The automaker is still probably trying to figure out how to tell the owner of a $2.5 million car that his or her vehicle has a defect. I'd be peeved, too.

This isn't even the first time Pagani's latest hypercar has been subject to a recall. Non-BC variants of the Huayra were recalled in 2016, after it was discovered that the front driver airbag might not be secured to the steering wheel properly.