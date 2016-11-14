Nissan's 2017 Titan Single Cab will start under $30,000

Enlarge Image Nissan

Not everybody needs a truck the size of an apartment building. Some people just need a single cab, and Nissan's ready to cater to those customers with a properly affordable 2017 Titan and Titan XD lineup.

The most basic 2017 Titan you can buy is the Titan S Single Cab with rear-wheel drive. That will set you back $29,580. Adding four-wheel drive adds about $3,000 to the price, as does moving up to the SV trim. A Titan SV Single Cab 4x4 will run you approximately $35,490, before taxes and fees and all that good stuff. All these trucks carry a 5.6-liter gas V8.

If you need a bit more capability but still want a truck on the cheap, that's what the Titan XD is for. The single-cab Titan XD S starts at $31,090, and that comes with the same gas V8 and rear-wheel drive. Again, adding four-wheel drive tacks on about $3,000. Moving up to the SV adds about $4,000. The most expensive gas XD Single Cab will cost $38,020.

There's also a 5.0-liter diesel V8 on offer for XD models. The diesel XD Single Cab starts at $37,140 and goes all the way up to $44,070.

The whole point of the Titan Single Cab -- a first for Nissan's truck lineup -- is to promote value. That's why only the S and SV trims exist here. If you want the SL or Platinum Reserve, you'll have to move to the larger, heavier crew cab. Dropping a whole row of seats adds about 300 pounds to the payload and tow ratings, and tongue towing is up about 30 pounds. All these models are currently on sale at dealerships around the country.