New Nissan Z teased in official video and looks amazing

Today is a good day for Nissan Z fans, and really sports car fans in general. Today, Nissan let the world know the the Z has a future within the automaker's lineup.

In a YouTube video published to the company's official channel, (not-so-coincidentally titled "From A to Z") the company shows off a number of new vehicles in the pipeline. But, it doesn't wrap up before giving us a good look at the next Nissan Z's profile and front end.

YouTube screencap

At the 28-second mark, the Z first comes into focus and it looks like the sports car is in for a far simpler look that many anticipated. The front fascia appears to rock rounder headlights and the profile looks to slope downward, not unlike the original 240Z. If we're seeing correctly, the rear will also ditch the angular taillights for more square-like units, perhaps taking inspiration from the 300ZX. These elements were also spoken of after various dealers reportedly saw the new sports car this past January.

YouTube screencap

We've heard whispers this generation of Z, perhaps called the 400Z, will reach into the past for its new look. So far, so good. And if there's any hesitation to say this isn't the next Z, Nissan gives us a nice, close-up view of the "Z" badge on the C-pillar.

What will the next Z rock under the hood? We don't really know yet, but there are two potential options. The first is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 borrowed from Infiniti. This option would likely make the Z pretty expensive. The second option is some version of the Nissan Frontier's new V6, which could crank out 350 to 400 horsepower. We've also heard the about the possibility of a new Nismo model with 500 hp.

Nissan told Roadshow the video was first shown at the close of its transformation plan announcement and it's "focused on bringing exciting Nissan vehicles to customers around the world" through 2023. The automaker declined to comment further on the Z.

But after years of hints the Z might die off, fans can sleep well tonight knowing this car is real.