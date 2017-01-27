Nissan set to bring two radically different concepts to Tokyo Motor Show

The Tokyo Motor Show isn't until October, but already, we're hearing rumors about what Nissan will bring to the show. And if the rumors are true, it's going to be A Good Time.

The Juke e-Power concept will be the first of two concepts coming to Tokyo, Car and Driver reports. Not only will it signal the arrival of a new design language for the Juke, a car that's pushing seven years with the same look, it will be a chance for Nissan to show off another car with its e-Power drivetrain.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Nissan's e-Power mates a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder gas engine to an electric drivetrain. What's odd about this setup is that there's no way to charge its battery using a traditional plug -- it only receives juice from the gas engine, which acts only as a generator. So it's electric, but at the same time, it isn't.

As for the look, it's said to be modeled after the Gripz, a concept with a silly name that takes Nissan's current design language and adapts it to a crossover that's not too unlike the current Juke. The Gripz itself is already two years old at this point, and it debuted in Frankfurt as a sportier crossover, as if the Juke were merged with the 370Z.

Speaking of the Z, that's the second Nissan concept coming to Tokyo. Car and Driver claims Nissan will show off a concept that hints at the next generation of Z-car, and we couldn't be more excited. This is another Nissan model that's currently old as hell -- can you believe it's 8-years-old already?

Believed to ride on the same platform as the new Infiniti Q60, the Z concept is likely to pack the same 400-horsepower V6 from Infiniti's Red Sport line, which would give the car some serious hustle. Rumor has it that a hybrid version is on the way, too. And not one of those boring hybrids, either -- it would take that same motor and add electric motors into the equation, which would only make it more powerful.

October can't come soon enough.