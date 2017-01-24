Nissan, BMW, EVgo team up to add more DC Fast chargers across the US

It's always nice when rivals come together for a common cause. BMW and Nissan are teaming up once again, this time to expand DC Fast charging access across the nation.

BMW, Nissan and EVgo -- the nation's largest public DC Fast charging network -- are combining efforts in order to help expand EV adoption rates. 174 charging locations across 33 states are now available for all EV owners, and more than 50 additional sites are planned for 2017, with support from this partnership.

EVgo now has 668 DC Fast chargers established across the country, most of which are set up along the coasts and in the Midwest. They're built mostly near shopping and other entertainment establishments, so owners can get a bit of charge while they run errands or go out for a night on the town.

These 50-kW chargers can add about 80 percent of the aforementioned cars' total battery capacity in about 25 to 30 minutes, and they're equipped with both CHAdeMO and SAE Combo chargers, in order to appeal to as many EVs as possible.

BMW and Nissan both have vehicles that will benefit from this network -- Nissan has the Leaf, and BMW has the i3. BMW also has a growing collection of plug-in hybrids that can benefit from new places to juice up. Nissan drivers can use the EZ-Charge app to find a nearby charger, while BMW owners can use an app or the in-car navigation system.

Even Tesla's vehicles can benefit from this network, with the use of an appropriate adapter. Tesla's Supercharger network remains proprietary, so it's a no-go for other automakers. But plenty of other OEMs can take advantage of EVgo's network, with cars including the Chevrolet Bolt EV and a myriad of plug-in hybrids from Hyundai, Ford and others.