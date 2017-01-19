NHTSA closes Tesla Autopilot death investigation, won't pursue recall

Up Next New 2018 Buick Enclave expected at the New York Auto Show

Last year, Joshua Brown died when his Autopilot-enabled Tesla Model S collided with a tractor-trailer. After a lengthy investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has finally reached a conclusion.

At a press briefing today, NHTSA said that a defect in either Autopilot or the specific autonomous emergency braking system was not to blame in Brown's death, and it will not require a safety recall for Autopilot-equipped Tesla models.

"At Tesla, the safety of our customers comes first, and we appreciate the thoroughness of NHTSA's report and its conclusion," said a Tesla spokesperson via an emailed statement.

Autopilot is the name for a suite of semi-autonomous driving aids meant to reduce some of the tedium of the daily commute. In some circumstances, it is capable of bringing the car to a stop, but it's not meant to replace a vigilant driver.

In Brown's case, neither he nor the Autopilot applied the brakes when a truck crossed the car's path. However, NHTSA's findings concluded that the system performed as designed. You can read NHTSA's full closing statement here.

In October, Tesla announced that all cars produced thereafter would come equipped with a suite of sensors and other hardware that will eventually enable Level 5 (no driver required) autonomous driving.

The new Autopilot system leaves the assembly plant disabled, and Tesla plans to slowly release various Autopilot features via over-the-air updates. It's starting with the systems that will bring the new Autopilot cars to parity with the old ones, so systems like adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning will be among the first to be enabled.

Autopilot has many fans, but it also has many concerned over a potential overstatement of its abilities. With the phrase 'self-driving car' being thrown about, and with a public that might not fully understand the various SAE levels of vehicle autonomy, it's not difficult to see how some people might assume too much of Autopilot.

Tesla has addressed those concerns with Autopilot updates that increase warnings to the driver when human intervention is required, and it can even block out a driver who doesn't respond to repeated requests to take the wheel.