Next Time You Buy a Tesla, You'll Be Required to Take a Self-Driving 'Test Ride'

The Tesla shopping experience got a little longer this week. CEO Elon Musk sent a memo to Tesla staff requiring they "install and activate" the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software for each new customer.

In the memo, reported earlier by Bloomberg and then leaked on X, Musk told Tesla employees that they must give North American customers a "short test ride" after activating a free month trial that will now come with each new car in the US. He noted to staff that even though the move will "slow down the delivery process," it's a "hard requirement."

Musk is also requiring staff to give demos to customers who receive vehicles back from service, Business Insider reported.

"Almost no one actually realizes how well supervised FSD actually works," he wrote in the memo. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, though Musk did post about the free FSD trial on his social network, X.

Musk's moves to more directly market Tesla's autonomous car technology to customers comes amid increased scrutiny over the automaker's safety practices. Tesla has been dogged by criticism that it over-promises what its autonomous technology can do, leading customers to sometimes put themselves and others in danger.

The company sells two technologies, Autopilot and FSD. Autopilot is essentially an advanced cruise control, with lane-centering and adaptive speed to keep the car appropriately moving on the road. FSD, meanwhile, costs up to $199 extra per month and is designed to follow a pre-mapped path, stop at traffic lights, obey stop signs and other features. Drivers are still expected to be prepared to take the wheel at any time, however.

Two years ago, California's Department of Motor Vehicles accused Tesla of false advertising when promoting its Autopilot and FSD features, noting that the cars require active supervision from the driver. Later that year, the Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation after more than a dozen crashes were recorded with Autopilot software engaged.

In December, Tesla announced a voluntary recall of more than 2 million vehicles for a software fix targeted at its Autopilot driver-assistance system. In particular, the software fix was aimed at ensuring drivers pay attention to their cars and the road, even when the Autopilot is activated.

Tesla and Musk have repeatedly said the company's data shows Autopilot and FSD are safe.

For Tesla, the push with FSD could help to expand its usage, which some industry watchers say will include sending more data back to the carmaker that can be used to improve its systems.

Musk in the past has said FSD could in future allow Tesla owners to turn their cars into robotaxis, giving them a way to make extra money when not driving around. He's also said he intends for Tesla to release its own bespoke robotaxis sometime soon.