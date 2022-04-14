Next-Gen GMC Canyon Pickup Will Have AT4X Off-Road Trim

GMC

GMC released a teaser image on Thursday showing its next-generation Canyon pickup. And while we can't discern anything major from this tightly cropped photo, we know the truck pictured here is the new AT4X off-road trim.

Similar to full-size Sierra AT4X, the Canyon AT4X will be a much more robust offering than the current AT4. Expect something more along the lines of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with meaningful suspension upgrades, likely including General Motors' excellent Multimatic DSSV shocks.

GMC isn't releasing any details right now, aside from confirming things we can clearly see in the photo. The automaker says this teaser "signals the next chapter for GMC's midsize truck with the teaser previewing the Canyon AT4X's badging, rocker protectors and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels."

Look for the new Canyon to debut this summer.