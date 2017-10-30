New Mopar crate engine lets you Hellcat all the cars

Engine swaps give owners the chance to put some crazy engines into otherwise pedestrian vehicles. And there's no more crazy an engine than the one that powers Dodge's Hellcats.

Dodge announced Monday that its Mopar parts division will finally offer up a crate engine of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that powers the Charger and Challenger Hellcats, as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. With 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque on tap, it'll all but guarantee that its recipient will blow the doors off just about anything else. For those not in the know, crate engines are standalone engines that can be purchased straight from the manufacturer.

Enlarge Image Dodge

You can buy just the motor itself and figure out how to shove it into your car, or you can also opt for Mopar's engine kit, an optional add-on that gives you everything you need for a "plug-and-play" swap. It includes a wiring harness, powertrain control module, gas pedal, oxygen sensors, a fuel pump control module and other odds and ends. The crate motor is best paired with a manual transmission.

The optional hardware doesn't end there. The Front End Accessory Drive Kit offers up an alternator, power steering pump, belts and pulleys for ensuring more than just the engine works in your hot rod.

Before you start imagining how you'll fit this into your 1998 Honda Accord, it should be noted that Dodge "intends" for this engine to be used in "pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles." Nothing is stopping you from shoving this into the aforementioned Accord, but it might be a bit more work than you're looking for.

As you might expect, 707 horsepower doesn't come cheap. The crate motor itself will set you back $19,530, and you can toss an extra $2,195 on top if you want the engine kit. When purchased together, the whole assembly comes with a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.