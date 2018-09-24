Yuge: Trump's new 20,000-pound Cadillac limousine enters service

Enlarge Image Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Cadillac has been in charge of providing the president's limousine for multiple administrations now, and it's apparently time for President Trump to take a spin in the latest one.

While there have been no official announcements, Cadillac's latest presidential limousine has been seen carting the president around for the first time, as he returns to New York City to attend the United Nations General Assembly. The limousine was originally scheduled to enter service during the president's inauguration, but for whatever reason, it hasn't been seen in use until today.

Being a top-secret creation meant to protect one of the most important figureheads in the world, the presidential limousine is shrouded in secrecy. We do know, however, that it's a bespoke vehicle that rides atop a GMC truck platform. The front end seems to borrow the headlights from the Escalade, while the side and back are more reminiscent of the CT6 sedan.

As for what lives under the hood, we're not too sure. But it has to be something powerful enough to shove nearly 20,000 pounds of armor and tech down the road, so it's probably either a big ol' gas or diesel V8. It's loaded up with armor and thick glass that can withstand one heck of a beating. General Motors received approximately $16 million to build it, and given the amount of effort that goes into creating these cars, that almost seems like a bargain.