More than 1,000 US flights already canceled on Thursday

Inclement weather, staffing shortages and a spike in COVID cases have led to the cancellation of 1,078 flights within, into or out of the US Thursday morning, according to air-travel tracker site FlightAware.



Globally, more than 2,600 flights have been axed, following a similar number nixed on Wednesday.

The end of the year is typically the busiest time for airlines, but the COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc with holiday travel plans: More than 6,000 scheduled flights were canceled over the Christmas weekend alone, CNN reported.

On Thursday morning, United had grounded 190 flights, representing 8% of its total schedule, and another 127 were delayed to various degrees.

JetBlue had canceled 175 flights, or 17% of its total roster, with another 126 listed as delayed, according to FlightAware. The discount carrier is reducing its schedule by about 1,280 flights through Jan. 13 because of crew members becoming infected with the new highly transmissible omicron COVID variant, an airline spokesperson told Reuters.

"We expect the number of COVID cases in the Northeast -- where most of our crew members are based -- to continue to surge for the next week or two," the rep said. "This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down."

According to the JetBlue website, "the vast majority" of the company's crewmembers are vaccinated, and all customer-facing staffers are required to wear masks, but only new hires are required to be fully inoculated against COVID-19.

The US is not currently considering a vaccine mandate for domestic travelers, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NPR on Tuesday.

Going into the New Year's weekend, some 538 US flights have already been canceled for Friday, according to FlightAware, and another 98 for Saturday, New Year's Day.