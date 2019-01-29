Mitsubishi teases rugged, futuristic concept for Geneva Motor Show

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

A Mitsubishi concept with a weird name is set to debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and its first teaser has us intrigued.

Mitsubishi on Tuesday put out the first teaser for its Engelberg Tourer Concept, which will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Named for a Swiss winter resort and not just some random dude, the concept is an SUV that will have, as the press release puts it, "a focus on next-generation technology and enhanced EV performance."

Some of the parts we can see look familiar, in that other Mitsubishi concepts of late have adopted the slim-lights-connected-to-a-massive-grille look. Two blue LED elements follow the edges of the grille to the lower part of the bumper, hinting at its electric powertrain. Up top, there's a gnarly set of LED lights, and everything else remains shrouded in mystery.

Mitsubishi labeled its teaser "Teaser #1," so there's a good chance we'll see a bit more of this concept before it debuts on Mar. 5 in Switzerland. Until then, we'll just have to keep hoping that the concept is as properly rugged as it appears to be in the first teaser.

Mitsubishi has a thing for interesting concepts. One that stands out is the GT-PHEV concept from the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It was a plug-in hybrid concept that resembled an Outlander, but from the future. With a 750-mile range and 75 miles of EV-only range, the underlying tech was as impressive as its styling. Let's hope the Engelberg Tourer is equally fun.