Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US with $23,295 price tag

If you're not one of the folks yelling at Mitsubishi for using the Eclipse name to pimp another crossover, you're probably wondering what the new Eclipse Cross SUV is all about. Well, wonder no longer, because it's heading to dealerships as this is being typed out.

Mitsubishi announced today that the first batch of 2018 Eclipse Cross SUVs is being taken off the boat at Port Hueneme, California. The vehicles will then make their way to dealers, where they'll officially go on sale in early March.

Under the hood of every Eclispe Cross is a 154-horsepower, 184-pound-foot, four-cylinder gas engine mated to a CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard on the base ES, but every other trim gets all-wheel drive. A base Eclipse Cross ES FWD will set you back $23,295, with all-wheel drive adding just $600 to the price. Standard equipment includes a backup camera, automatic climate controls and LED running lights.

Move up to the $24,895 LE and you get a 7-inch touchscreen with a touchpad controller, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, dual USB ports and larger wheels. The $26,395 SE trim adds blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Mitsubishi's telematics system.

At the tippy-top of the lineup is the $27,895 Eclipse Cross SEL. This trim adds a bird's-eye-view camera system, LED headlights, leather seats and a head-up display. It's also the only trim where you can option forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control. Full pricing information is below.