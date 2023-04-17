Mercedes-Benz Unveils Uber Luxurious Maybach EQS 680 SUV

The first full-electric Maybach model is the new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. The Maybach EQS is essentially a zhuzhed-up variant of the automaker's EQS 580 4Matic model. (Not that the EQS SUV needs a more luxurious variant -- it's already lavish AF.)

Up front, there's a Maybach-specific grille and hood ornament visible by day and a unique light signature visible at night. At the lower corners of the also unique front bumper are small faux intakes featuring dozens of tessellated "MM" logos. Frankly, I think there may be entirely too many Maybach logos scattered around the exterior and interior of the EQS 680, but I suppose that the branding is a big part of what you're paying for.

The SUV is available in Maybach's signature two-tone paint scheme, which works well with the SUV's bean-like, single-bow profile and helps make a large SUV look smaller when viewed curbside. You'll find more Maybach logos on the D-pillars and side-step running boards, as well as in the center caps of the gorgeously chunky monobloc-style 22-inch wheels -- which I think are the SUV's best visual upgrade.

Inside, the SUV's cabin steps up over the standard EQS SUV's already luxurious cabin with a level with even more expensive materials. High quality leather, exposed wood and chrome surround the available Hyperscreen infotainment suite, which features a unique "Maybach" theme.

Maximum luxury is attained on the second row when equipped with the First Class Rear Seat package, which replaces the second and third rows with a pair of large reclining chairs and an enlarged center console. The console is packed with features, including a dedicated wireless phone charger, a removable 7.5-inch wireless control tablet, Maybach-branded champagne flutes and holders, and a small refrigerator. The fridge takes up a good chunk of the SUV's cargo area, but can be quickly removed by pulling a single handle.

The SUV also features a unique audible upgrade. When approaching and unlocking the Maybach EQS, drivers are greeted with a dramatic, harmonious crescendo of sound. Once on the road, the SUV also fills the cabin with a unique "Aerial Grace" active sound generation theme, Maybach-specific ambient light motif and a bespoke scent called "No.12 Mood Ebony." Fancy.

The optional First Class Rear Seat upgrade is opulent! Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Beneath the lavish chassis, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 features a retuned version of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ sedan. Benz previously mentioned that it had no plans to build an AMG version of the EQS SUV, so the Maybach is the only way currently to mate the more powerful electric motors with the larger chassis. That gets deep-pocketed buyers a combined 649 horsepower (484 kW) from the dual electric motors, 700 pound-feet of torque and a 4.4-second 0-62 mph sprint. With the same 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery as the other EQS SUV models, the Maybach EQS SUV's WLTP-estimated range is unchanged at 373 miles. (Expect that to drop to around 305 miles when put through the US Environmental Protection Agency's more rigorous testing cycle.)

The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is expected to hit the road later this year. Pricing hasn't been announced, but prospective buyers with more money than sense should expect it to start in the ballpark of $200,000.